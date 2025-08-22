J&K flash floods: 65 dead, 33 missing; rescue operations on

Relief and rescue work underway

So far, 66 people have been rescued from flood-hit areas in Kishtwar. Temporary shelters are up, medical help is being given, and supplies are reaching those affected.

In Kathua district, seven people lost their lives and 13 were injured.

Teams from the army, NDRF, SDRF, police, plus NGOs are working together to restore roads, electricity, water—and help communities get back on their feet.