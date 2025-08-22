J&K flash floods: 65 dead, 33 missing; rescue operations on
Flash floods triggered by cloudbursts have hit Jammu and Kashmir hard this week, with Kishtwar district facing the worst.
As of now, 65 people are confirmed dead and 33 are still missing in Kishtwar district, with rescue operations ongoing in Chishoti village.
Chief Minister Omar Abdullah met officials on Thursday to push for faster relief, better rescue plans, and long-term solutions.
Relief and rescue work underway
So far, 66 people have been rescued from flood-hit areas in Kishtwar. Temporary shelters are up, medical help is being given, and supplies are reaching those affected.
In Kathua district, seven people lost their lives and 13 were injured.
Teams from the army, NDRF, SDRF, police, plus NGOs are working together to restore roads, electricity, water—and help communities get back on their feet.