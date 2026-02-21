J&K: Security forces bust terrorist hideouts, recover arms, supplies
Security forces recently uncovered two terrorist hideouts in Poonch, Jammu and Kashmir, thanks to targeted intelligence.
On February 21, troops found a cave stocked with a pistol, magazines, clothing, food and supplies meant for militants in the Hari Budha Bowl area.
Earlier, another joint operation by the Army and local police at Khanetar Top led to the seizure of pistols, grenades, IEDs and ammo—pointing to plans for fresh attacks.
Operations part of security forces' regular efforts
These operations highlight how security forces are monitoring the area to stop infiltration and militant activity.
Officials say such operations are part of regular efforts to keep terrorism at bay in this sensitive region.
The recoveries show that attempts to revive militancy are still happening—but so is persistent action against them.