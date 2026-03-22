JNU students protest over inclusion of Jinnah chapter in syllabus

ABVP activists protested at Jammu University, demanding the removal of a chapter on Muhammad Ali Jinnah from the new M.A. political science syllabus. The chapter, part of "Modern Indian Political Thought," sparked anger among students who tore down Jinnah's posters and threatened wider protests if their demand isn't met.

ABVP threatens larger agitation ABVP Jammu and Kashmir secretary Sannak Shrivats called the inclusion "unacceptable," arguing that teaching about Jinnah and Sir Syed Ahmed Khan is problematic because they played a role in the Partition of the country and propounded the Two-Nation Theory.

He warned of a larger agitation if the university doesn't act quickly.

University defends decision, says it follows UGC guidelines The university defended its decision, saying it follows UGC guidelines and matches what other universities teach.

Officials added that removing such topics could hurt students preparing for competitive exams.