Jodhpur: Sisters found dead hours before their weddings

Police suspect poisoning, no suicide note found

Police believe the sisters may have consumed poison, but no suicide note was found.

Officers paused funeral plans to investigate further and sent the bodies for post-mortem.

ADCP (West) Roshan Meena shared that police had halted funeral plans and that the exact cause will be confirmed after the post-mortem—preliminary investigations suggest possible poisoning.

Meanwhile, the family is reeling from this tragedy that unfolded on what should have been a joyful day.