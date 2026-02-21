Jodhpur: Sisters found dead hours before their weddings
Just hours before their weddings in Jodhpur's Manai village, sisters Shobha (25) and Vimla (23) were found dead early Saturday morning.
The family had been celebrating late into the night, but at around 4am the brides-to-be were discovered unresponsive and rushed to a hospital—where doctors could only confirm their deaths.
Police suspect poisoning, no suicide note found
Police believe the sisters may have consumed poison, but no suicide note was found.
Officers paused funeral plans to investigate further and sent the bodies for post-mortem.
ADCP (West) Roshan Meena shared that police had halted funeral plans and that the exact cause will be confirmed after the post-mortem—preliminary investigations suggest possible poisoning.
Meanwhile, the family is reeling from this tragedy that unfolded on what should have been a joyful day.