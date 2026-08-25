Justice Desai led Eighth Pay Commission visits Bengaluru Oct 7-8
India
The Eighth Pay Commission, led by Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai, is heading to Bengaluru on October 7 and 8.
This is a big moment for central government employees and their unions to speak up about pay, pensions, and working conditions following the Commission's 3 September 2026 final report submission.
Request meetings online by September 18
Bengaluru's meetings are part of the Commission's countrywide listening tour. They've already stopped in Delhi, West Bengal, Ladakh, and Uttar Pradesh.
If your organization wants a spot at the table, you'll need to request an appointment online by September 18 using a "Unique Memo ID."
Details on where and when you'll meet will be shared with confirmed participants ahead of time.