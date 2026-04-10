The money was found in various rooms

Justice Yashwant Varma submits resignation to President

By Chanshimla Varah 12:14 pm Apr 10, 202612:14 pm

What's the story

Justice Yashwant Varma of the Allahabad High Court has submitted his resignation to the President. He was earlier transferred from the Delhi High Court back to Allahabad amid a controversy over alleged cash discovery at his residence following a fire last year. The money was found in various rooms of the judge's bungalow while he was away.