Justice Yashwant Varma submits resignation to President
What's the story
Justice Yashwant Varma of the Allahabad High Court has submitted his resignation to the President. He was earlier transferred from the Delhi High Court back to Allahabad amid a controversy over alleged cash discovery at his residence following a fire last year. The money was found in various rooms of the judge's bungalow while he was away.
Varma
Prima facie evidence against Justice Varma
After learning about the incident, the Supreme Court collegium headed by then-Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna decided to transfer Justice Varma to his original posting at the Allahabad HC. Justice Khanna also formed an in-house inquiry committee, which found prima facie evidence against Justice Varma. After receiving the report, CJI Khanna asked Justice Varma to resign or face impeachment proceedings.