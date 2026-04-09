Jyotiraditya Scindia projects over 1 billion 5G users by 2030
India is gearing up for a massive digital leap, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia just shared that the country expects over one billion people using 5G by 2030.
Right now, there are already five lakh towers and 40 crore users, thanks to a huge ₹450,000 crore investment.
Scindia highlights 6G and mobile manufacturing
Scindia also highlighted India's push to lead in 6G tech and its rise as the world's second-biggest mobile maker.
He outlined growth plans built on the first S is stability, the second S is scalability, and the third S is strategic autonomy, mentioning big projects like BharatNet for rural internet and a major boost in highways and airports.
On the social side, he pointed out that these efforts have helped lift millions out of poverty and expanded health coverage to 410 million people with Ayushman Bharat.