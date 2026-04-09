Jyotiraditya Scindia projects over 1 billion 5G users by 2030

Scindia highlights 6G and mobile manufacturing

Scindia also highlighted India's push to lead in 6G tech and its rise as the world's second-biggest mobile maker.

He outlined growth plans built on the first S is stability, the second S is scalability, and the third S is strategic autonomy, mentioning big projects like BharatNet for rural internet and a major boost in highways and airports.

On the social side, he pointed out that these efforts have helped lift millions out of poverty and expanded health coverage to 410 million people with Ayushman Bharat.