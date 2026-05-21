K Jegadeesh, 24, from Madurai donates organs saving 4 lives
India
K Jegadeesh, a 24-year-old from Madurai, gave four people a second chance at life through organ donation after he was declared brain-dead following a road accident.
Despite medical attention, his condition didn't improve.
Organs to Meenakshi, Tiruchi, Aravind
After doctors confirmed his brain-stem death, Jegadeesh's family made the tough but generous call to donate his organs.
His liver went to a patient at Meenakshi Super Speciality Hospital in Madurai, kidneys helped two others in Tiruchi, and his corneas were sent to Aravind Eye Hospital in Madurai.
Hospital staff and officials paid their respects to Jegadeesh and encouraged everyone to consider organ donation as a way to make a real difference.