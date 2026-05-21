K Jegadeesh, 24, from Madurai donates organs saving 4 lives

Organs to Meenakshi, Tiruchi, Aravind

After doctors confirmed his brain-stem death, Jegadeesh's family made the tough but generous call to donate his organs.

His liver went to a patient at Meenakshi Super Speciality Hospital in Madurai, kidneys helped two others in Tiruchi, and his corneas were sent to Aravind Eye Hospital in Madurai.

Hospital staff and officials paid their respects to Jegadeesh and encouraged everyone to consider organ donation as a way to make a real difference.