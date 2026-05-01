K Sonia arrested in Delhi after allegedly stealing 2kg gold
India
A Delhi maid, K Sonia, 45, was arrested for allegedly swiping about 2kg of gold jewelry and ₹1 lakh in cash from her employer.
Sonia tried to dodge police by locking herself in at home with around 15 aggressive dogs, including pit bulls and American bullies, but officers still tracked her down using CCTV and technical clues.
K Sonia secured nearly 5L loans
Turns out, Sonia used some of the stolen gold to take out loans worth nearly ₹5 lakh across multiple accounts.
Police have recovered ₹1 lakh in cash and traced nearly 2kg of gold ornaments so far, freezing her bank account as they dig deeper into her criminal past.
The case is a reminder to always check backgrounds before hiring help at home.