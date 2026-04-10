'Kaale' husband doesn't deserve me: MP woman stages robbery-gone-wrong murder 

In a shocking case from Dhar, Madhya Pradesh , a spice trader was murdered in a meticulously planned conspiracy by his wife and her lover. The victim, 28-year-old Purohit Devkrishna, was found dead in his home on April 7 with a brutal attack with a sharp-edged weapon and a deep head injury. Initially, his wife Priyanka Purohit (25) claimed that robbers had broken into their house and killed her husband while looting valuables worth ₹3.5 lakh.

Attack 3-4 men were involved, she claimed She had told the police that she was gagged, her hands and legs were tied, and she was held hostage while her husband was murdered in another room. The assailants used a sharp-edged weapon to attack Devkrishna, causing excessive bleeding, which led to his immediate death. Priyanka revealed that three to four men were involved in the robbery. Upon receiving information about the incident, police teams reached the spot along with forensic experts and a dog squad for investigation purposes.

Hidden motives The unraveling of a gruesome crime However, as investigations progressed, the police discovered a different story. Devkrishna's sister Jyoti revealed that Priyanka often humiliated her husband for his dark skin tone. She would say, "Tum kaale ho (You are dark-skinned), you don't deserve me." This domestic discord was actually a cover for a more sinister plan: the murder of Devkrishna by Priyanka and her lover Kamlesh Purohit (32) from Rajgarh.

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Murder plot Murder for hire To kill Devkrishna, Kamlesh allegedly hired his associate Surendra Bhati for ₹1 lakh, paying half of it in advance. On the night of the murder, Surendra entered their home through an unlocked door and attacked Devkrishna while he was asleep. To stage a robbery, valuables were scattered around and Priyanka pretended to be a victim who had been tied up during the attack.

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Crime unraveled Crumbling alibi However, Priyanka's story began to fall apart when investigators found jewelry she claimed was stolen during the robbery. Mobile phone data and calls made to Kamlesh before the murder also linked her to Kamlesh. Under pressure from police interrogation, Priyanka confessed to the crime. Both Priyanka and Kamlesh have been arrested while Bhati remains at large with efforts underway to apprehend him.