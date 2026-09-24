Kalingapatnam depression triggers flood alert in Srikakulam and Vizianagaram
India
Heavy rains and rising river levels have put Srikakulam and Vizianagaram districts on flood alert after a deep depression hit the Kalingapatnam coast on Thursday.
Winds reached up to 55km/h, but officials say things are under control for now.
First Nagavali Vamsadhara flood warning issued
Authorities have issued the first flood warning for rivers Nagavali and Vamsadhara.
People living in low-lying areas are being moved to safer spots, with disaster response teams ready if needed.
In Vizianagaram, officials are keeping a close watch on coastal zones like Bhogapuram as more rain is expected.
The Parvatipuram-Manyam district administration has set up control rooms in all mandals to oversee relief measures.