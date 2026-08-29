Kalpana Mishra and newborn die after Rewa C-section amid pleading
India
A 25-year-old woman, Kalpana Mishra, and her newborn died at a government hospital in Rewa after a C-section on August 26.
Hours before, Kalpana was seen in a video pleading with her family for help and saying she wasn't being treated properly: she even said she feared for her life.
Two nursing officers suspended, probe ongoing
The hospital says they followed all protocols, but Kalpana's family claims she never woke up after anesthesia and that their concerns were ignored.
Two nursing officers have been suspended while an investigation is underway.
This tragedy also points to a bigger issue: nearly three-quarters of specialist doctor posts in Madhya Pradesh's public hospitals are vacant.