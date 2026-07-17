Kalyan flyover abduction of baby Aryan from mother Roshni
India
A six-month-old baby named Aryan was taken from his mother while she slept under a flyover near Kalyan Railway Station in Maharashtra.
Roshni, Aryan's mother, had just arrived from Gujarat after a family dispute and spent the night outside with her son.
When she woke up, both Aryan and her phone were gone.
Kalyan police form 4 search teams
Police have registered a kidnapping and theft case and set up four teams to search for Aryan.
They are checking CCTV footage around the station and talking to locals like auto drivers and vendors for clues.
Officers say finding Aryan is their top priority right now.