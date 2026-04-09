Kanpur 'flying surgeons' ran illegal kidney transplants at Ahuja Hospital
A group of doctors in Kanpur, nicknamed the "flying surgeons," have been exposed for running an illegal kidney transplant operation at Ahuja Hospital.
They performed surgeries between 3 and 4am switching off CCTV cameras to avoid getting caught.
Each surgery reportedly earned the flying team ₹2 to 3 lakh, with Dr. Rohit and Dr. Mudassir Ali among those involved.
Police arrest 9, search for 6
The whole scheme started to unravel when a donor named Ayush spoke up about being underpaid, sparking an investigation that found major gaps in hospital records.
Nine people, including the hospital's owners, have been arrested so far, but six suspects are still on the run as police widen their search to Delhi and Ghaziabad.
The case has put a spotlight on how vulnerable people are being exploited by illegal organ trade networks hiding behind hospital walls.