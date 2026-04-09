Kanpur 'flying surgeons' ran illegal kidney transplants at Ahuja Hospital

Police arrest 9, search for 6

The whole scheme started to unravel when a donor named Ayush spoke up about being underpaid, sparking an investigation that found major gaps in hospital records.

Nine people, including the hospital's owners, have been arrested so far, but six suspects are still on the run as police widen their search to Delhi and Ghaziabad.

The case has put a spotlight on how vulnerable people are being exploited by illegal organ trade networks hiding behind hospital walls.