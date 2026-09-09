Kanpur health department gave expired cough syrup, children sick
India
Flood-hit families in Kanpur's Mayapuram area were handed expired cough syrup by the health department on Monday afternoon, and several children fell sick soon after.
One four-year-old boy reportedly began vomiting and needed a private doctor.
The syrup had expired back in July 2026.
Residents refuse relief, CMO promises probe
When officials returned with more relief the next day, families refused it, saying trust was broken.
A parent shared that health workers admitted their mistake and offered ₹100 for treatment, which was turned down.
Residents refused to accept it, while the chief medical officer has promised an investigation.