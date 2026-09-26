Kanyakumari YouTuber robbed of gold and cash after flaunting online

A YouTuber from Kanyakumari had his house robbed after showing off his gold and cash on social media.

The break-in happened at Vinoth Kumar's home in VIP Garden, near Nagercoil, where thieves slipped in through the back door at night and made off with 118 sovereigns (944 gms) of gold and cash.

The theft came to light, prompting Rajakkamangalam Police to reach the spot and begin investigating.