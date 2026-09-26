Kanyakumari YouTuber robbed of gold and cash after flaunting online
A YouTuber from Kanyakumari had his house robbed after showing off his gold and cash on social media.
The break-in happened at Vinoth Kumar's home in VIP Garden, near Nagercoil, where thieves slipped in through the back door at night and made off with 118 sovereigns (944 gms) of gold and cash.
The theft came to light, prompting Rajakkamangalam Police to reach the spot and begin investigating.
Investigators examine YouTuber's CCTV and posts
Investigators are now checking closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage from Kumar's house and the neighborhood to trace the burglars' movements.
They are also digging into his social media posts, suspecting that sharing details about valuables may have tipped off the thieves.
Police hope this digital trail will help them piece together exactly how the crime unfolded.