Karan escapes custody Wednesday night after ASI Jaswant Singh shooting
A suspect named Karan, linked to the recent shooting of Assistant Sub-Inspector Jaswant Singh, managed to escape from police custody on Wednesday night.
He slipped away while officers were taking him to recover a weapon connected to the case.
Singh was attacked earlier this month while on duty, but thankfully survived as the bullet reportedly pierced his turban and grazed his head, leaving him with minor injuries.
Gurpreet Singh suspended for alleged negligence
After Karan's escape, authorities suspended Rajasansi police station SHO Inspector Gurpreet Singh for alleged negligence.
Karan had only recently been arrested based on CCTV evidence and was thought to have a personal grudge against Singh.
Now, police are in full search mode trying to track down Karan and anyone else involved in the attack.