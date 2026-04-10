Karnataka 2nd PUC results 2026 announced, students can check online
India
The Karnataka second PUC (Class 12) results for 2026 have just been announced!
Over 700,000 students from across the state can now check their scores online at karresults.nic.in or kseab.karnataka.gov.in using their registration details.
The exams ran from February 28 to March 17 this year.
Download provisional marks card for admissions
Just head to karresults.nic.in, find the "2nd PUC 2026 Examination 1 Result" link, and enter your registration number and stream.
You can view, download, and print your provisional marks card for admissions: official mark sheets will be handed out by schools later.
For context, last year's overall pass percentage was 69.16%, with science-stream students leading at over 82%.
Good luck!