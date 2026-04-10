Karnataka 2nd PUC results 2026 announced, students can check online

Download provisional marks card for admissions

Just head to karresults.nic.in, find the "2nd PUC 2026 Examination 1 Result" link, and enter your registration number and stream.

You can view, download, and print your provisional marks card for admissions: official mark sheets will be handed out by schools later.

For context, last year's overall pass percentage was 69.16%, with science-stream students leading at over 82%.

Good luck!