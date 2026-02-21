Karnataka: 4 Maharashtra sugarcane workers killed in road accident
India
A heartbreaking road accident in Karnataka's Bagalkote district claimed the lives of four migrant sugarcane workers from Maharashtra—Manish Pande (23), two-year-old Halaki, Lakshmi Chirmadi (27), and Rekha Bhuke.
The tragedy happened around 2am Saturday when the trailer they were riding detached and tumbled into a ditch as they headed home after harvesting.
8 others hurt, case registered
About 20 people were on board, with eight others hurt and quickly taken to a local hospital.
A case has been registered and further investigation is under way.
Meanwhile, efforts are still underway to recover the vehicle from the ditch using a crane.