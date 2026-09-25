Karnataka adds Indi taluk to drought list after MLA resignation
India
Karnataka just added Indi taluk in Vijayapura to its official drought-hit list, but not without some drama.
Congress MLA Yashvanta Rayagouda V Patil resigned on September 23, frustrated that his area and Indi and Chadachan were left out of the state's drought declaration.
He said local farmers were struggling after borrowing money and investing in cultivation.
Assembly debates resignation, government adds Indi
Patil's move stirred up the Assembly, with leaders debating whether his resignation followed the rules.
While some questioned if it was political, Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar called it a stand for farmers' welfare.
The government quickly responded by adding Indi to the drought-hit list, seen as a direct answer to Patil's concerns and a step toward helping local farmers out.