Karnataka announces ₹1,250cr drought relief package for nearly 50L farmers
India
Karnataka just announced a ₹1,250 crore relief package to help farmers struggling with drought.
Nearly 50 lakh affected farmers will get a one-time payment of ₹2,500 each.
Plus, there's a 12-month break on loan repayments and longer loan tenures (up to 60 months), aiming to ease some of the financial stress.
BJP in Karnataka cites ₹40,000cr damages
Opposition BJP say the help falls way short, pointing out that drought damages are estimated at around ₹40,000 crore across 177 taluks.
Some lawmakers even walked out in protest, demanding more support for farmers.
Meanwhile, the government is asking PM Modi to declare this drought a national disaster and has warned microfinance firms not to pressure farmers over loans.