Karnataka BJP MLA arrested for accepting bribe
India
BJP MLA Dr. Chandru Lamani was caught by Lokayukta police while accepting a ₹5 lakh bribe at his own hospital in Lakshmeshwar.
The money was reportedly the first part of an ₹11 lakh demand from a government contractor, who said he was pressured to pay up to get his bills cleared and irrigation work approved.
Two assistants detained
Police have registered a corruption case against Lamani and detained his two assistants for allegedly pushing the contractor to pay.
Investigators have seized the cash and related documents, and are now searching Lamani's home and properties for more evidence or possible accomplices.
The probe is still underway, with all three currently being questioned at an undisclosed location.