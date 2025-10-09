Karnataka Cabinet approves 1 paid menstrual leave every month
What's the story
The Karnataka government has approved a policy granting one day of paid menstrual leave per month to female employees in government offices, private companies, and industries. The decision was taken during a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. The move is aimed at ensuring the physical and mental well-being of working women and creating awareness about menstrual health in workplaces, the cabinet said.
Committee insights
Policy recommended by 18-member committee
Per News18, the policy was recommended by an 18-member committee headed by Law Department Chief Sapna S of Christ University. The committee had noted the physical changes, challenges, and need for rest during menstruation. The government also reportedly considered the pros and cons of the policy, including its impact on women-dependent industries such as garments, and consulted various departments and organizations before arriving at this decision.
Policy alignment
Bihar, Odisha have similar provisions
With this policy, Karnataka joins states like Bihar and Odisha, which offer menstrual leave. Bihar provides two days of monthly leave, while Odisha recently introduced a similar one-day paid leave for female government employees. "It will be helpful to women. The policy has been successful in other states, and we have decided to adopt it," State Law Minister HK Patil told reporters after the cabinet meeting.