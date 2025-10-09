Man stabs girlfriend to death over infidelity doubts in Delhi

Police trace accused through CCTV footage

The crime was discovered after the caller's parents heard noises and noticed bloodstains that evening.

Police found Sakshi with fatal wounds on her face and throat; she was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Investigators reviewed over 250 CCTV clips to track Himanshu, who has a criminal record, and arrested him in Haryana on October 8, 2024.

A murder case is underway as police continue to look into what led up to the tragedy.