Man stabs girlfriend to death over infidelity doubts in Delhi
A 25-year-old man named Himanshu was arrested for allegedly murdering his girlfriend, Sakshi, in her South Delhi rented accommodation on October 7, 2024.
Police say the two got into an argument when Himanshu suspected Sakshi of infidelity, which escalated and led to Himanshu stabbing her multiple times with a kitchen knife.
After the attack, he locked the door and left the scene.
Police trace accused through CCTV footage
The crime was discovered after the caller's parents heard noises and noticed bloodstains that evening.
Police found Sakshi with fatal wounds on her face and throat; she was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Investigators reviewed over 250 CCTV clips to track Himanshu, who has a criminal record, and arrested him in Haryana on October 8, 2024.
A murder case is underway as police continue to look into what led up to the tragedy.