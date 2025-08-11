Next Article
Karnataka cancels staff leave as ASHA workers go on strike
Karnataka's Health Department has canceled all staff leave from August 12-14 (except medical emergencies) because ASHA workers are going on a three-day statewide strike.
The protest is about a promised ₹10,000 monthly honorarium that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced back in January 2025 but still hasn't delivered.
The state is scrambling to keep services running
ASHA workers are the backbone of local healthcare—handling everything from vaccines to maternal care.
With their strike, the state is scrambling: daily attendance checks are being enforced, and other health staff have been called in to keep services running.
If this standoff drags on, it could seriously impact communities that rely most on these frontline workers.