Karnataka CID searches KPSC veterinary officer candidate Mamata's home
India
Karnataka's Criminal Investigation Department (CID) searched the home of Mamata, a candidate for the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) veterinary officer post, as part of a probe into alleged irregularities in the recruitment of veterinary officers through the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC).
Officers spent hours checking documents, digital records, and Mamata's financial links to see if anything shady was going on.
Former KPSC member Shanta Hosamani investigated
Former KPSC member Shanta Hosamani is now being investigated too, suspected of helping Mamata get selected.
This is all part of a probe into alleged irregularities in the recruitment of veterinary officers through the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC).