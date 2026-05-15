Karnataka clears Bengaluru-Hyderabad and Bengaluru-Chennai-Mysuru high-speed corridors at 320-350km/h
Big news for travel lovers: Karnataka has cleared two high-speed rail corridors: Bengaluru-Hyderabad and Bengaluru-Chennai-Mysuru.
These bullet trains are expected to operate at 320 to 350km per hour, cutting the Bengaluru-Hyderabad trip to just over two hours and Bengaluru-Chennai to only 75 minutes.
The goal? Make travel way faster, boost connections between states, and spark economic growth across Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu.
Corridor projects may acquire 1,757 hectares
The new routes will pass through spots like Tumakuru, Chikkaballapur, KGF in Kolar district, Whitefield, and more, meaning better access for students, workers, and businesses.
About 1,757 hectares of land may be acquired across Karnataka for the two corridors.
Areas like Tumakuru could see more investment thanks to their location on key industrial corridors.
Plus, with these projects turning Bengaluru into a major high-speed rail hub, expect smoother commutes (and maybe even some new opportunities) for everyone nearby.