Karnataka clears Bengaluru-Hyderabad and Bengaluru-Chennai-Mysuru high-speed corridors at 320-350km/h

Corridor projects may acquire 1,757 hectares

The new routes will pass through spots like Tumakuru, Chikkaballapur, KGF in Kolar district, Whitefield, and more, meaning better access for students, workers, and businesses.

About 1,757 hectares of land may be acquired across Karnataka for the two corridors.

Areas like Tumakuru could see more investment thanks to their location on key industrial corridors.

Plus, with these projects turning Bengaluru into a major high-speed rail hub, expect smoother commutes (and maybe even some new opportunities) for everyone nearby.