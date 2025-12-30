Karnataka CM wants new rural jobs act paused
Karnataka's Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has asked PM Modi to put the new Viksit Bharat—Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Act (VB-G RAM G) on hold.
The law, which just got presidential approval, is set to replace MGNREGA and promises 125 days of unskilled work per rural family each year—but with a different funding setup.
Why should you care?
Siddaramaiah says the act puts more power in the Centre's hands and makes states pay extra, which he argues is unfair.
Critics have also raised concerns about strict rules like mandatory biometrics, AI fraud checks, GPS tracking, and frequent audits.
Additionally, some analysts warn that seasonal breaks in work could leave landless workers stranded when they need help most.
All this could spark more Centre-state clashes over rural jobs—something that affects millions across India.