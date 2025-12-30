Karnataka CM wants new rural jobs act paused

Why should you care?

Siddaramaiah says the act puts more power in the Centre's hands and makes states pay extra, which he argues is unfair.

Critics have also raised concerns about strict rules like mandatory biometrics, AI fraud checks, GPS tracking, and frequent audits.

Additionally, some analysts warn that seasonal breaks in work could leave landless workers stranded when they need help most.

All this could spark more Centre-state clashes over rural jobs—something that affects millions across India.