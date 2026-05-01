Karnataka forms probes after Bengaluru hospital wall collapse kills 7
India
After a compound wall at Bengaluru's Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital collapsed, killing seven people, the Karnataka government has set up two committees to figure out what went wrong.
Local officials will handle the on-the-ground probe, while a retired chief engineer leads a technical team to check if there were any structural issues.
Wall probe underway, executive engineer suspended
The teams will dig into when and how the wall was built, what materials were used, and whether it was properly maintained.
They will also check if any recent campus activities weakened the wall or delayed repairs.
The chief minister has already suspended an executive engineer over this and wants urgent answers to help prevent anything like this from happening again.