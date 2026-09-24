Karnataka government busses face ₹8,000cr losses as fares remain frozen
India
Karnataka's main government bus services are facing a huge money crunch, racking up nearly ₹8,000 crore in losses.
Despite diesel prices going up four times, ticket rates haven't budged, mostly because the transport minister fears backlash from the opposition if fares go higher.
Karnataka employees unpaid, recruits waiting
The cash crunch means employees aren't getting paid on time and fresh hires are stuck waiting, even those who completed the interview process nearly three years ago.
Minister Byrathi Suresh says he will talk to the chief minister about fixing things, but for now, both workers and job seekers are left hanging.