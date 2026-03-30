Karnataka GST officer Bharath Kumar Hegde arrested accepting 6L bribe India Mar 30, 2026

A senior Karnataka GST officer Bharath Kumar Hegde has been arrested after he was caught accepting a ₹6 lakh bribe.

The complaint came from Vishwajeet Nayak, who said Hegde demanded the money to settle a ₹60 lakh tax evasion case.

He first asked for ₹10 lakh but later agreed to less.