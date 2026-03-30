Karnataka GST officer Bharath Kumar Hegde arrested accepting 6L bribe
India
A senior Karnataka GST officer Bharath Kumar Hegde has been arrested after he was caught accepting a ₹6 lakh bribe.
The complaint came from Vishwajeet Nayak, who said Hegde demanded the money to settle a ₹60 lakh tax evasion case.
He first asked for ₹10 lakh but later agreed to less.
Lokayukta opens wider Karnataka tax probe
The sting was planned and supervised by IPS officer Shiv Prakash Devaraj. Now, Hegde faces charges under the Prevention of Corruption Act.
Lokayukta officials are digging deeper to see if more people or bigger problems are involved in Karnataka's tax system as part of their wider anti-corruption drive.