Karnataka High Court: daughter-in-law not automatically liable to support mother-in-law

This all started when BK Nanjamma gave property to her daughter-in-law Sheela in 2010, then later alleged that the gift deed had been obtained through fraud.

While a civil court dismissed Nanjamma's claim in 2016, a tribunal allowed her plea in 2026 and directed Sheela to "face consequences" for allegedly failing to attend to her mother-in-law's needs.

The High Court overturned that, noting Nanjamma's financial independence (she received a monthly pension of ₹40,000) and pointing out there was no mention of maintenance in the gift deed itself.