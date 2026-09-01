Karnataka High Court: daughter-in-law not automatically liable to support mother-in-law
The Karnataka High Court just made it clear: a daughter-in-law isn't automatically responsible for supporting her mother-in-law after her husband's death.
Justice Suraj Govindaraj explained that unless a property gift deed or law specifically says so, the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act can't force this obligation.
BK Nanjamma challenged Sheela's gift deed
This all started when BK Nanjamma gave property to her daughter-in-law Sheela in 2010, then later alleged that the gift deed had been obtained through fraud.
While a civil court dismissed Nanjamma's claim in 2016, a tribunal allowed her plea in 2026 and directed Sheela to "face consequences" for allegedly failing to attend to her mother-in-law's needs.
The High Court overturned that, noting Nanjamma's financial independence (she received a monthly pension of ₹40,000) and pointing out there was no mention of maintenance in the gift deed itself.