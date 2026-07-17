Karnataka High Court rejects husband's appeal, upholds ₹20,000 maintenance
India
The Karnataka High Court has sided with a family court's decision, rejecting a husband's divorce appeal and keeping in place the order for him to pay ₹20,000 every month to his estranged wife and their 12-year-old son.
The couple, married since 2009, had been locked in a dispute: he accused her of cruelty and desertion.
Court finds husband's proof inadequate
The wife responded by accusing her husband of harassment and an affair, backing it up with photos and documents.
The court found the husband's accusations didn't hold up: he only brought a photo and a marriage invitation card as proof.
Notably, the court said the maintenance amount was fair given his financial status (including owning a Mercedes-Benz) and allowed the wife to take legal steps if payments are delayed.