Karnataka High Court says Vande Mataram advisory for schools optional
India
The Karnataka High Court has thrown out a petition challenging the Home Ministry's advisory about singing Vande Mataram in schools.
The court made it clear: the advisory only suggests (not orders) that schools can start their day with all six stanzas of the national song, so it's totally optional, unlike the national anthem, which is required.
Court: no law mandates Vande Mataram
The judges pointed out there's no law forcing students to sing Vande Mataram.
Even though the petitioner felt kids were being pushed to sing devotional verses, the court said there's no actual obligation here.
As Additional Solicitor General Aravind Kamath put it, there is no statutory provision that mandates singing of the national song in schools.