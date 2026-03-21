Karnataka: Man dies by suicide over alleged harassment
Days before his scheduled retirement, Mallikarjun, an assistant director in Karnataka's Social Welfare Department, died by suicide at his office in Pavagada.
In a selfie video recorded before his death, he accused his senior, Joint Director Krishnappa, of harassment that pushed him to this point.
Investigation is looking into claims that Krishnappa's recent inquiry threatened Mallikarjun's pension
Mallikarjun shared in the video that while his family cared for him deeply, he felt unable to keep going.
He said God and the law would handle Krishnappa, asking his family not to seek revenge.
Police have now filed an abetment to suicide case against Krishnappa based on the video and the family's complaint.
The investigation is looking into claims that Krishnappa's recent inquiry threatened Mallikarjun's pension; it's also notable that Mallikarjun got this job after losing his own father.