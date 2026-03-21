Karnataka: Man dies by suicide over alleged harassment

Investigation is looking into claims that Krishnappa's recent inquiry threatened Mallikarjun's pension

Mallikarjun shared in the video that while his family cared for him deeply, he felt unable to keep going.

He said God and the law would handle Krishnappa, asking his family not to seek revenge.

Police have now filed an abetment to suicide case against Krishnappa based on the video and the family's complaint.

The investigation is looking into claims that Krishnappa's recent inquiry threatened Mallikarjun's pension; it's also notable that Mallikarjun got this job after losing his own father.