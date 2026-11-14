Karnataka mandates girls' gynecologist checkups and sex education in schools

Schools will set up child protection committees (with parents, teachers, and students) that meet regularly.

Experienced and qualified counselors on campus are now required to address the mental health and other challenges faced by adolescent students.

Schools have to report if a girl student in a school or residential school remains absent for more than three days without providing any notification, plus the principal must inform the gram panchayat and the child helpline (1098) in writing,

there's new focus on stopping school-going children from being subjected to child labor and making sure girls who have dropped out of school get back into class until they're 18.

Lessons will also cover how to spot abuse or substance misuse.