Karnataka marks Mahavir Jayanti as CT Ravi urges self-mastery
India
Karnataka marked Mahavir Jayanti with celebrations centered on nonviolence and self-mastery.
In Chikkamagaluru, BJP MLC C.T. Ravi reminded everyone that true strength is about conquering yourself, not others, and called India's tradition of nonviolent ideals a gift to the world.
He also said Mahavir's message emphasizes that the universe is one big family.
Shivamogga holds Mahavir rituals
In Shivamogga, an idol of Mahavir was placed in a golden palanquin at Hombuja Jain Math, and rituals were conducted, while spiritual leader Devendrakirti Bhattaraka Swamy encouraged everyone to live peacefully with all beings.
< em>Nammuru Balaga hosted prayers and rituals at Allama Prabhu Park, bringing people together to honor Lord Mahavir's teachings on this special day.