Karnataka marks Mahavir Jayanti as CT Ravi urges self-mastery India Mar 30, 2026

Karnataka marked Mahavir Jayanti with celebrations centered on nonviolence and self-mastery.

In Chikkamagaluru, BJP MLC C.T. Ravi reminded everyone that true strength is about conquering yourself, not others, and called India's tradition of nonviolent ideals a gift to the world.

He also said Mahavir's message emphasizes that the universe is one big family.