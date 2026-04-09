Karnataka police scrap orderly system, redeploy 3,320 personnel to policing
India
Karnataka police just scrapped their old orderly system, meaning 3,320 trained police personnel who were helping senior officers with personal chores will be redeployed to real police work.
This big change, led by DG & IGP M A Saleem, is all about making sure trained police personnel actually get to do policing, especially when emergencies hit.
Police given allowance for private staff
Instead of using police for personal tasks, officers will get an allowance to hire private support staff based on their rank (for example, DGPs can have three helpers).
This new setup frees up more trained personnel for actual law enforcement and makes the whole system more efficient, so police officers can focus on keeping the public safe.