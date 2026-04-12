Karnataka proposes bill using AI, mandates synthetic content labeling

Karnataka bill would create safety authority

If passed, the bill would set up a special authority to watch over digital safety and keep social media platforms in check.

Platforms will need to respond fast, within 24 to 48 hours, to harmful content.

Plus, users will get tools to report problems and track how their complaints are handled.

The focus on youth protection and digital awareness puts Karnataka alongside states like Goa and Andhra Pradesh in pushing for safer online spaces.