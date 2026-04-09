Karnataka PUC-2 results show 81.58% overall pass rate, girls lead

Residential PUs lead, PUC II scheduled

Residential PU colleges topped with a huge 93.99% pass rate.

English-medium students did better (90.63%) than Kannada-medium students (76.41%).

If you're planning to give the next round, PUC II Examination-2 is scheduled for April 30 to May 13: register by April 17.

Revaluation and answer script scan applications open soon, so keep an eye on deadlines if you need them.