Karnataka PUC-2 results show 81.58% overall pass rate, girls lead
India
Karnataka's PUC-2 results are out. This year, 81.58% of students cleared the exam, with girls ahead at 88.70% and boys at 83.65%.
Over 600,000 students took the test across more than 1,000 centers between February and March.
Residential PUs lead, PUC II scheduled
Residential PU colleges topped with a huge 93.99% pass rate.
English-medium students did better (90.63%) than Kannada-medium students (76.41%).
If you're planning to give the next round, PUC II Examination-2 is scheduled for April 30 to May 13: register by April 17.
Revaluation and answer script scan applications open soon, so keep an eye on deadlines if you need them.