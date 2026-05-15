Karnataka rolling out drone flight testing facility near Bengaluru India May 15, 2026

Karnataka is rolling out a new drone flight testing facility just outside Bengaluru, aiming to boost India's fast-growing drone scene.

Announced by the state's IT and BT department, the project will give startups and manufacturers an easier way to test their drones and navigate regulations.

The facility is launching soon, with early access for industry players while the final setup is still in progress.