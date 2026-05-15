Karnataka rolling out drone flight testing facility near Bengaluru
Karnataka is rolling out a new drone flight testing facility just outside Bengaluru, aiming to boost India's fast-growing drone scene.
Announced by the state's IT and BT department, the project will give startups and manufacturers an easier way to test their drones and navigate regulations.
The facility is launching soon, with early access for industry players while the final setup is still in progress.
Minister Priyank Kharge chairs drone meeting
This move follows a big meeting chaired by Minister Priyank Kharge, in collaboration with the Drone Federation of India, where leaders discussed training, using drones in public services, and even plans for a cool annual Bengaluru Drone Festival: think drone racing, hackathons, and tech showcases.
With companies like IdeaForge and Asteria Aerospace on board, Karnataka wants to make it easier for talent and startups to turn their drone ideas into reality.