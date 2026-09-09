Karnataka SIR flags Nandan Nilekani, Nithin and Nikhil Kamath

Karnataka's big voter roll cleanup just put some famous Bengaluru faces, like Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani and Zerodha co-founders Nithin and Nikhil Kamath, on notice for record issues.

This Special Intensive Revision (SIR) is checking the details of 44.6 million voters, and Bengaluru Urban accounted for 946,000 notices as part of the state's 4,381,000 total.