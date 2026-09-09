Karnataka SIR flags Nandan Nilekani, Nithin and Nikhil Kamath
Karnataka's big voter roll cleanup just put some famous Bengaluru faces, like Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani and Zerodha co-founders Nithin and Nikhil Kamath, on notice for record issues.
This Special Intensive Revision (SIR) is checking the details of 44.6 million voters, and Bengaluru Urban accounted for 946,000 notices as part of the state's 4,381,000 total.
Final voter list on October 27
Hearings continue until October 12, focusing on fixing things like unmapped voters or mismatched parent names.
The final updated voter list drops on October 27, so there's still time to sort things out if you got a notice.
Officials also cleared up confusion around Bharat Ratna awardee and scientist Prof. CNR Rao and actor Prakash Raj: they're both confirmed on the rolls after officials verified CNR Rao's record and the Additional Electoral Registration Officer approved the record on September 8, while Prakash Raj's name remained on the electoral roll when electoral data was frozen on June 16.