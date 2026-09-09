Karnataka student polls to resume from 2026-27, Deputy CM Parameshwara
India
Student elections are making a comeback in Karnataka from the 2026-27 academic year.
Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara shared that elections will only happen if students want them, and there will not be any caste-based reservations this time.
If students are not interested, the polls can be skipped.
College posts specified, independents only
Each college will elect one president, two vice presidents (at least one woman), one secretary, and six joint secretaries (at least two women).
Students can contest as independents but not as candidates for groups like NSUI or ABVP: this is to keep things fair and less political.
Students can contest as independents but not as candidates for groups like NSUI or ABVP: this is to keep things fair and less political.