Karnataka to recruit 15,000 teachers for 2026-27 academic year

Out of the 15,000 posts, 6,967 are reserved for Kalyana Karnataka and 8,033 go to other regions.

Most spots are for graduate primary teachers (8,500), followed by assistant masters (4,500), primary school teachers (900), and physical education teachers (600).

Meanwhile, the Kannada Development Authority isn't happy about an English proficiency test being made mandatory. They feel it sidelines Kannada and have asked the government to rethink this move.