Karnataka to recruit 15,000 teachers for 2026-27 academic year
Big news for Karnataka's schools: 15,000 new teaching jobs are coming soon.
The state is tackling its teacher shortage by hiring graduate primary teachers, assistant masters, primary school teachers, physical education teachers, and computer science teachers.
These positions will be filled for the 2026-27 academic year.
Kannada Development Authority opposes English test
Out of the 15,000 posts, 6,967 are reserved for Kalyana Karnataka and 8,033 go to other regions.
Most spots are for graduate primary teachers (8,500), followed by assistant masters (4,500), primary school teachers (900), and physical education teachers (600).
Meanwhile, the Kannada Development Authority isn't happy about an English proficiency test being made mandatory. They feel it sidelines Kannada and have asked the government to rethink this move.