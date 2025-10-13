Next Article
Karwa Chauth celebration turns nightmare for 12 grooms
India
In Aligarh, 12 brides reportedly drugged their in-laws during Karwa Chauth festivities and disappeared with cash and jewelry worth over ₹30 lakh.
The women, brought in from Bihar and Jharkhand, took part in the rituals before making their escape.
Police believe this was part of a planned marriage scam run by brokers from those states.
After the incident, victims found that the brokers' phones were switched off.
Four FIRs have been filed, and according to ASP Mayank Pathak, "The police have immediately registered FIRs and started investigations."
Multiple teams are now working to track down those involved, with early reports suggesting these families were specifically targeted for the scam.