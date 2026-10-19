After Karnal, Kashmir-bound bus attacked with stones in Ludhiana

The Khanna Police have registered a case against unidentified persons in this regard.

SP (Investigations), Khanna, Rakesh Yadav, said they received information through the 112 helpline around 11:15pm and rushed to the spot "immediately."

The bus had left Delhi at 4:00pm and was on its way to Srinagar.

Yadav said police escorted the bus through Khanna as a precautionary measure.