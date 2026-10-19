After Karnal, Kashmir-bound bus attacked with stones in Ludhiana
What's the story
A Kashmir-bound bus was attacked with stones near Doraha in Ludhiana on Sunday night. The incident occurred around 11:15pm when unidentified persons allegedly threw stones at the bus parked outside a private hospital. The attack damaged a window of the bus but fortunately no one was injured. The bus was operated by the same operator whose vehicle was pelted with bricks over a parking dispute near Karnal a day earlier, per TOI.
Previous attack
Case registered against unidentified persons
The Khanna Police have registered a case against unidentified persons in this regard.
SP (Investigations), Khanna, Rakesh Yadav, said they received information through the 112 helpline around 11:15pm and rushed to the spot "immediately."
The bus had left Delhi at 4:00pm and was on its way to Srinagar.
Yadav said police escorted the bus through Khanna as a precautionary measure.
Ongoing investigation
Stone hit the left side of the bus
A police official confirmed that a stone hit the left side of the bus, cracking a window where passengers were seated.
The SP said they were investigating if both incidents are connected and whether they involve rivalries among private transporters or the same miscreants.
The Khanna Police are coordinating with their Haryana counterparts for the investigation.
The SSP has formed a digital and technical team to identify those involved, while the DSP is personally monitoring the probe.
Passenger concerns
Earlier case
Two men were earlier held for pelting a Srinagar-bound bus with stones following a dispute in Karnal on Saturday night, injuring several Kashmiri passengers.
The incident occurred around 11.30 pm on Saturday at the parking area of a dhaba, when the bus en route from Delhi to Srinagar was hit by a car that was on reverse.
This led to an argument, following which the car's two occupants allegedly threw stones at the bus, breaking its windowpanes and damaging seats.
CM
Attack sparked outrage in J&K
The bus passengers, however, accused Haryana Police of picking up one of them rather than taking action against the perpetrators.
The attack sparked outrage in J&K, with Chief Minister Omar Abdullah raising the issue with the Haryana administration and demanding strict action.
"I hope the Haryana government lead by Nayab Singh Saini and Haryana Police catch the culprits & take action to ensure these things don't happen again," he said.