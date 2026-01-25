Kashmir steps up security for Republic Day 2026

It's not just Srinagar —every one of J&K's 20 districts is on high alert. There's special focus on border areas to stop any infiltration, with more patrols, vehicle checks, night operations, and surprise inspections. Senior officers are leading these efforts to make sure nothing slips through.

Tech boost and public help matter

Authorities are using drones for surveillance and adding more checkposts in 2026.

Saturday's full dress rehearsal was overseen by Divisional Commissioner Anshul Garg.

Officials are asking everyone to cooperate with the police during checking and verification processes and to promptly report any suspicious activity to the nearest Police station or the Police Control Room.