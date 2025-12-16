Kashmir Valley freezes as temperatures drop below 0
Kashmir just had a seriously cold night, with most places dipping below freezing.
Srinagar hit -1.8°C, and spots like Qazigund, Pahalgam, and Kupwara weren't far behind. The Zojila Pass was especially brutal at -17°C.
Even Jammu felt the chill at 8.4°C, while Ladakh's Nyoma dropped to -14.3°C.
Why does this matter?
These freezing temps mean thick fog and icy roads—so getting around is tough and travel warnings are out for slippery conditions.
The cold snap is also leading to a rise in ailments such as cough and common cold, especially since there hasn't been much snowfall yet.
Plus, with "Chillai Kalan"—Kashmir's harshest winter stretch—about to start, things could get even colder in the days ahead.
What's next?
The weather department says light snow is likely over higher areas soon and rain might hit the plains around December 20-21.
If you're planning to travel in the region (or just need to commute), keep an eye on weather updates and advisories—and bundle up!