Kashmir Valley freezes as temperatures drop below 0

Why does this matter?

These freezing temps mean thick fog and icy roads—so getting around is tough and travel warnings are out for slippery conditions.

The cold snap is also leading to a rise in ailments such as cough and common cold, especially since there hasn't been much snowfall yet.

Plus, with "Chillai Kalan"—Kashmir's harshest winter stretch—about to start, things could get even colder in the days ahead.