Kashmir's rare May snowfall delights tourists and alarms fruit growers India May 21, 2026

Kashmir just saw a rare May snowfall, turning the valley into a snowy escape for tourists trying to beat the heat.

Many called it a once-in-a-lifetime experience, with snowball fights and epic photos all around.

But while visitors soaked up the winter vibes, locals are worried: this unseasonal weather could hurt crops and fruit orchards that many depend on.