Kashmir's rare May snowfall delights tourists and alarms fruit growers
India
Kashmir just saw a rare May snowfall, turning the valley into a snowy escape for tourists trying to beat the heat.
Many called it a once-in-a-lifetime experience, with snowball fights and epic photos all around.
But while visitors soaked up the winter vibes, locals are worried: this unseasonal weather could hurt crops and fruit orchards that many depend on.
May snow prompts Kashmir climate study
Experts say May snow is pretty unusual for Kashmir and warn it might signal shifting climate patterns.
Scientists are calling for more research into how these changes could impact farming and the region's economy.
The event has also sparked fresh conversations about climate change and why sustainable practices matter more than ever.