Kavali rural police seize 92.79kg ganja near Musunuru toll plaza
India
Kavali rural police in Andhra Pradesh caught three men trying to smuggle 92.79kg (42 packets) of ganja.
The bust happened near the Musunuru toll plaza on NH-16, after officers noticed two cars turning back suspiciously and decided to check them.
Inside, they found 42 packets of ganja hidden away.
Kavali police seize cars and phones
The arrested men are Govindaraj, 32, from Tamil Nadu, Muthyala Santhosh Kumar, 36, and Bangaram Raviraj, 34, from Visakhapatnam.
Along with the drugs, police seized two cars and a couple of phones.
Superintendent Dr. Ajitha Vejendla praised her team for the catch and said an investigation is under way.